VANCOUVER -- Southern B.C. is in for some extreme weather over the next few days as more than a dozen warnings have been put in place by Environment Canada.

It's expected to be particularly soggy in Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley, according Environment Canada, as a "moist Pacific frontal system is bearing down on the South Coast of B.C."

Up to 60 to 90 millimetres is expected to accumulate on the North Shore and in Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford, the rainfall warning issued early Monday morning says.

"Rain that has spread onto the coast will become heavy at times tonight as the system approaches," Environment Canada's statement says. "The heavy rain will continue through Tuesday morning and finally ease later Tuesday as the storm system leaves the region."

A winter storm warning is in effect for other parts of southern B.C.

Environment Canada says to expect accumulations of up to 30 centimetres of snow in some parts by Tuesday morning.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada's warning says. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

The snow is expected to turn to rain Tuesday as warmer air comes from the south.

Winter storm warnings are in place for:

Coquihalla Highway (including in the Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley and Nicola region)

Highway 3 or Crowsnest Highway (including the Fraser Valley, Fraser Valley, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, Boundary and West Kooteney)

Okanagan Connector (including the Okanagan Valley and the Nicola region)

Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler

Whistler

