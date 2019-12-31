VANCOUVER -- Search and rescue crews have been called in to help search for a missing man who disappeared at a B.C. ski resort Monday.

Mark Anthony Gayowski was reported missing after failing to return from a run at Red Mountain Ski Resort in Rossland.

It is believed that the 34-year-old resident was heading down a run on the backside of Red Mountain. Members of the Trail and Greater District RCMP were called in at around 5 p.m., and told Gayowksi had not returned.

The area was searched Monday night, but efforts were hampered by dangerous terrain and heavy snowfall conditions, the RCMP said.

On Tuesday, search and rescue crews were called in to aid in the search for the missing skier. The search is being conducted on skis and by snowmobile, but weather continues to be an issue, the RCMP said.

Gayowski is described as white and about 6 feet tall. He weighs around 210 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light blue ski jacket, black ski pants, a brown toque and ski goggles.

Anyone who knows where the skier may be is asked to contact the RCMP.