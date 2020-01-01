VANCOUVER -- A skier who failed to reach the bottom of a run at a B.C. ski resort earlier this week was found safe, Mounties say.

In a brief statement, the RCMP said the 34-year-old who went missing on Red Mountain in Rossland, B.C., was located.

No further details were provided.

Mark Anthony Gayowski was reported missing Monday after failing to return from a run at Red Mountain Ski Resort.

The area was searched that night, but efforts were limited due to dangerous terrain and heavy snowfall, the RCMP said.

On Tuesday, search and rescue crews were called in to help the RCMP, and the search was conducted on skis and snowmobiles.

It was not immediately clear whether Gayowski was located Tuesday, nor stayed on the mountain until Wednesday.

The RCMP has not said where the skier was located, or what had happened.