15-year-old stabbed by stranger near Metrotown, suspect at large: Burnaby RCMP

Investigators are working to identify the suspect in a random stabbing that sent a teenage boy to hospital in Burnaby on Monday night.

Burnaby RCMP says officers responded to a weapons call from a business in the 4500 block of Central Boulevard near Metrotown.

“The victim ran into the business…and told staff that he had been stabbed by an unknown male,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News on Tuesday morning.

He says police were able to secure the scene and detained a possible suspect who was later released with no charges.

Kalanj identified the victim as a 15-year-old boy, who was transported to hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

“The investigation is ongoing as officers attempt to identify the suspect" wrote Kalanj.

Hours after the weapons call, someone who witnessed an arrest in Metrotown’s McDonalds described the “Wild West saloon scene” online.

“Six police officers and security stormed in shouting at three youths at a table: Get down! Get on the floor!” reads the Tweet. “As they lied there and were handcuffed, an officer told one ‘You are under arrest for a concealed weapon.”