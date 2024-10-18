Man detained after 'possible arson' in Surrey, police say

Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a "possible arson" in the city's Newton neighbourhood Friday.

Officers were called to 122 Street near 78 Avenue to assist firefighters with a residential structure fire, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

"Upon arrival, our officers observed that one person was detained by the Surrey Fire Department," the release reads.

"Custody of the detained male was transferred to the responding officers. The role of this individual in the incident is being determined through investigation."

The fire appears to have broken out in a large, two-storey home sometime in the late morning. Images from the scene show a large police and fire response, but minimal visible damage to the structure.

Police said their investigation is in "the early stages" and will be led by the detachment's general investigations unit. They're asking anyone with information about the incident to call 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-155357.