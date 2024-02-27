VANCOUVER
    • 14 sets of deer antlers stolen from B.C. property during break-in

    Some of the antlers stolen from a property in B.C. are shown in this photo provided by the RCMP on Deb. 27, 2023. Some of the antlers stolen from a property in B.C. are shown in this photo provided by the RCMP on Deb. 27, 2023.
    Police in Fort St. John, B.C., are on the lookout after a number of hunting trophies were stolen, including 14 sets of deer antlers.

    Mounties say the break-in was reported at an abandoned property on Feb. 9 and the rear door had been kicked in.

    Inside, police found items had been stolen from the residence, including multiple sets of mule deer and whitetail antlers with full or partial skulls.

    Police say four pieces of animal hide and boxes of ammunition were also taken.

    Fort St. John RCMP say the collection “represents years of trophy hunts and fond memories to the family” that owns it, and investigators are now asking for the public's assistance in tracking down the stolen items.

    Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near the property or noticed people with new collections of antlers and hides are asked to contact police.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

