VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a long-term care facility where an outbreak was declared just last week.

B.C.'s top health officials first announced the outbreak at Holy Family Hospital on Wednesday.

Providence Health Care says that by Sunday at 4 p.m., three staff members and 14 residents of the facility had tested positive. The day after the outbreak was announced, Providence Health Care's website said just four residents and one staff member had tested positive.

It's not known how many of those cases have been reported in the province's ongoing coronavirus briefings, but an update from health officials is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Holy Family Hospital operates a 126-person long-term care facility and a 65-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit. As of Sunday, no COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the rehab unit.

Providence Health Care says residents, patients, family and staff have all been notified about the ongoing outbreak and enhanced control measures are in place.

All residents and patients are being tested for the virus.