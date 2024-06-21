11 ground ambulances, 7 helicopters dispatched to school bus crash in B.C. Interior

More than a dozen ground and air ambulances have been dispatched to a crash involving a school bus that shut down Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache in B.C.'s Interior Friday afternoon.

The superintendent of School District 27 confirmed to Castanet News that the bus was transporting elementary school students from his district, who were on a field trip.

Chris van der Mark told Castanet all children "have been accounted for," but added it was too early to provide more detailed information about injuries.

An image posted on social media appears to show a yellow school bus down an embankment off the highway.

Van der Mark asked parents of students who were on the bus to meet at the Cariboo Recreation Centre in 100 Mile House.

"Please don't go to the scene," he said.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was initially called out for the bus crash, then received a second call indicating that a person had been struck by a vehicle at the same location.

BCEHS dispatched 11 ground ambulances and seven air ambulances to the scene. Two supervisors and an area unit chief have also been sent to the scene.

"Paramedics are providing emergency medical treatment," the agency said, though it did not say how many people had been injured.

“This is an emerging situation and more information will be shared as it becomes available,” said paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and Butler Road, according to a statement from 100 Mile House RCMP.

"The highway is currently shut down to all traffic in both directions to allow first responders to safely attend and assess the scene," the statement reads.

"We are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice to allow crews to work."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates