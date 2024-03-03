VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 person in critical condition after car crashes into parked semi truck in Burnaby

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Impairment is suspected in a Burnaby crash that sent one person to hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

    Mounties were called to the scene on Imperial Street near Willingdon Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for reports that a car – occupied by one driver and two passengers -- crashed into a parked semi truck.

    “One passenger has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A second passenger was brought to hospital with minor injuries,” the Burnaby RCMP said, in a media release. “Impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.”

    The Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are investigating the crash.

    Investigators are asking witnesses and anyone who has dashcam or other video from the area to call 604-646-9999 and quote file 2024-7300.

