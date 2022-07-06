1 person hospitalized after possible stabbing in Gastown
1 person hospitalized after possible stabbing in Gastown
Police are investigating a possible stabbing in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood that left one person in hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Few details have been confirmed, but the Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to a possible stabbing in the area of Abbott and Hastings streets.
"As of now, the suspect is still outstanding," spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.
B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News paramedics were called to the area shortly before 3 p.m. and transported one person to hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Conservative party not printing new ballots despite Patrick Brown's disqualification
Despite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Climate change will create 'thirsty' ecosystems, new study suggests
A new study by climate scientists suggests some 'hot spot regions' around the world contain ecosystems that are at-risk due to water availability.
Vancouver Island
-
35-year-old man was lying in roadway when killed by vehicle near Courtenay: RCMP
Investigators say a man was lying in the roadway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near Courtenay, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
Victoria police seek man who may have information on high-risk missing girl
Victoria police are continuing to search for a missing 16-year-old girl, and are now looking for a man who may information on her whereabouts.
-
NEW
NEW | Logging truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash near Campbell River
The driver of a logging truck was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after he was pinned inside the vehicle following a rollover crash on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Why is gas more expensive in Calgary than Toronto? Retail experts weigh in
Calgary drivers might be asking why the price of gasoline is more expensive in their energy rich province where oil is refined and extracted than in Ontario, but one retail expert claims to have the answer.
-
Calgary Flames take on Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23 home opener
The Calgary Flames will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in their 2022-23 season home opener this fall.
-
BMO Centre being transformed into a massive gallery for Western Oasis Art Show
The Stampede Art Show is a long running event at the greatest outdoor show on earth and artists are setting up their booths for when the gates open.
Edmonton
-
Man sentenced to 15.5 years for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Edmonton girl
Wade Stene, who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl, was sentenced to 15.5 years behind bars Wednesday afternoon.
-
EPS officer charged with assault after off-duty incident
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident earlier this year.
-
Drayton Valley opens new shelter pods for residents needing a place to rest
Drayton Valley is the second community in Alberta to set up small pod-style shelters that can be accessed overnight by anyone needing a place to stay.
Toronto
-
'I cannot get any rest': Residents complain of sleepless nights after alleged nightclub opens up under condo
Residents living in Toronto’s west end say they have been left utterly exhausted after an alleged nightclub opened up at the base of their condominium.
-
Ontario has likely entered new COVID-19 wave driven by BA.5 subvariant, science table warns
Ontario has likely entered a new wave of the pandemic driven by the more infectious BA.5 subvariant, the province’s science advisory table says.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
Montreal
-
Montreal Alouettes fire head coach Khari Jones
The Montreal Alouettes have fired their head coach and their defensive co-ordinator, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors,' province's opposition leader says of ER exodus
The leader of Quebec's Liberal Party paused her vacation briefly on Wednesday to react to the news that two young emergency room doctors have quit their jobs in their hometown of Montreal to work in Toronto.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M. | With another COVID climb, Quebec health minister calls news conference for Thursday morning
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, public health officials have called a news conference for Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings
There is a chance that severe thunderstorms could sweep across southern Manitoba.
-
Dire shortages leave Melita residents with no ER services for the summer
Residents in a southern Manitoba town are asking questions as to why they are facing a summer with no emergency room.
-
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
-
Ukrainian siblings build new future in Saskatoon
Two Ukrainian refugees, a brother and sister, are settling into their new home in Saskatoon.
-
'It was totally exhausted': Video shows moose seeking refuge in Saskatoon back yard
A Saskatoon man captured an unexpected encounter with a moose on camera.
Regina
-
Monthly Regina home sales drop for the first time in 2022
Monthly home sales in Regina dropped in June for the first time this year according to a report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Premier Scott Moe defends Sask. autonomy meetings amid opposition criticism
The premier has enlisted former and current MLAs to lead in-house meetings regarding Saskatchewan’s “provincial autonomy.”
-
Regina police investigation leads to sexual assault charge
A Regina man is facing a sexual assault charge following an alleged incident on June 25.
Atlantic
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and a consecutive three years for child abandonment in connection with the young mother's death.
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' reconsidering role in inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are considering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
London
-
Victim of fatal head on collision identified: Oxford County OPP
The victim of a fatal head on collision earlier this week in Blandford-Blenheim has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Plattsville.
-
Nazem Kadri returns to London after Stanley Cup win
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for London’s newest Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.
-
OPP identifies victim of fatal motorcycle collision near Woodstock
Provincial police have identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle collision that occurred earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Closed butcher shop in North Bay leads to rotting meat, bad odours and a lot of flies
Bavarian Meat Products in North Bay has been closed since fall of 2021. While the business has closed, flies are thriving and the odour of rotten meat gets worse.
-
Ontario's best young golfers competing in Sudbury
Golf dominance is on the line this week at Timberwolf Golf Club as the Sudbury venue hosts the 2022 Ontario Boys Junior Golf Championship.
-
Sudbury mayor now opposes Kingsway project after costs soar to $215M
Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger has reversed his stance on the Kingsway Entertainment District and is now opposed to the project after the latest estimates put the cost at almost $215 million.
Kitchener
-
18 Waterloo region stores report overnight break-ins Wednesday: police
Break-ins targeting restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores have been reported in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich.
-
'There’s no great answer': Low-income tenants weigh options in Cambridge as renovations push them out
Tenants of the Tiger Lofts, an affordable apartment building in Cambridge, say they’re being “renovicted” and won’t be allowed to stay after extensive renovations.
-
E-scooters now allowed on Waterloo Region roads
Electric scooters have been given the green light to cruise in Waterloo Region.