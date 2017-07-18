

CTV Vancouver





It's been two years since RCMP officers fatally shot Jennifer Brooks's unarmed son in Surrey, and she still doesn't know what triggered the decision to use deadly force.

Mounties opened fire on Hudson Brooks just after 2 a.m. on July 18, 2015, while responding to reports of a potentially suicidal man outside an RCMP detachment.

But on the second anniversary of his death, the 20-year-old's still-grieving mother remains in the dark about how the situation played out.

"It is two years later without our dear boy, without Hudson, and we still don't know anything," she said.

The detachment where Brooks was shot on 152 Street is just a couple of blocks from his mother's home. She passes by the scene frequently, and always thinks about her loss.

"Why was there lethal force used upon my son? Where was the de-escalation training? Why did this have to happen?" she said.

The RCMP has only said there was a struggle, and that one officer also suffered a minor gunshot wound.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, later confirmed the bullet came from an RCMP-issued gun. Neither the RCMP nor IIO has suggested Brooks pulled the trigger.

The watchdog, which is tasked with investigating all police incidents that result in death or serious harm, spent 15 months probing the shooting, and forwarded its case to Crown counsel in October.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Prosecution Service told CTV News it is still assessing whether to lay charges.

"While we can't discuss the details of this case as the assessment is still ongoing we hope to have a decision soon. Unfortunately we are unable to commit to a certain time frame at this point," a spokesperson said in an email statement.

Jennifer Brooks, who has trouble believing her son was suicidal, describing him as a happy person, is adamant that someone must be held accountable.

"There has to be charges. No one is above the law," she said. "No one."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure