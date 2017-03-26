

CTV Vancouver





A woman is on life support after being trapped under an SUV in Surrey Saturday night.

Mounties say the woman was struck by the car when crossing the street near an underground parking garage on 103rd Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the woman trapped under the SUV, and used airbags to lift the car and rescue her.

The woman was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Her identity has not been released to the public.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the accident, and the driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation.