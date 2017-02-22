

A driver was killed in what appears to be a weather-related crash on the Lougheed Highway in Burnaby early Wednesday morning.

The silver sedan struck a pole near Production Way at about 4:30 a.m., with an impact that left the car so mangled it took hours for police to confirm there was only one body inside.

Jacquie Boivin, who works in the area, said she believes the vehicle was "travelling at a tremendous speed," based on the damage, a possibility Mounties said they're investigating.

"There's a possibility that speed could have been a factor in this. We know that stretch of Lougheed Highway is kind of an area where people do speed," Staff Sgt. John Buis said.

The crash was at a point of the highway where the speed limit increases from 50 km/h to 70, and people who work nearby said they see drivers going a lot faster.

"I did see a couple of drag racers that were probably going 150 that went past me, so I know it happens," Boivin said.

But Buis said speed isn't the only possible factor in the collision.

"There's a possibility that there could have been ice or black ice on the road," he said.

"I know in certain areas of Burnaby the temperature dropped to -1 or -2 degrees."

The crash serves as a reminder that it's still winter in Metro Vancouver, and speed and ice can be a deadly combination.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson