An already-busy bay is about to get more traffic with the approval of a pilot program to be operated out of Vanier Park.

The Vancouver Park Board has approved a trial of a water bike rental service for English Bay, which will be run out of the park next to Kitsilano Beach.

Water bikes have frames like traditional bikes, but instead of wheels they're attached to two floating feet shaped like small kayaks.

Limited classes and tours were offered in the area last summer, but the new program will allow parkgoers to rent out the bikes by the hour.

The motion was put forward by the board's general manager in April and approved on Monday.