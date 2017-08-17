Vancouver police are warning the public after a man on a bicycle allegedly groped four women last week in the city’s downtown core and Kitsilano neighbourhood.

In a statement issued Thursday, police said they received three separate reports between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, of women who were groped by a man on a bicycle along the seawall.

The women were all walking along the seawall in the Yaletown and Granville Island areas when they were sexually assaulted by the suspect as he rode by. One of the victims was knocked down during the incident.

Police say a fourth woman was assaulted near Cornwall Avenue and Cypress Street on Sunday, Aug. 13.

“The women all range in age from their late 20s to late 30s, and were all walking on or near the seawall,” Sgt. Jason Robillard told reporters Thursday. “Investigators believe that the suspect is the same in each case.”

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s to early 30s, is described 5-foot-9 with a slim build, dark skin and short, black hair. He was riding a dark-coloured bicycle.

One of the victims described him wearing khaki shorts, a striped tank top and a messenger bag. In another incident, the suspect was described as wearing dark clothing and a backpack. The man was also reportedly seen wearing a light blue baseball-style tank top with long, basketball-style shorts.

Robillard said the six-day delay between the assaults being reported and the public being warned was necessary for investigators to ensure they were releasing accurate information.

“We take certain steps to make sure that we don’t ruin the investigation,” he said.

While a fourth assault occurred in that time, Robillard said the VPD remains “committed to public safety.”

In the statement, investigators said they “strongly believe” that at least one other victim has yet to come forward.

“We’re appealing to the public to help identify the man responsible,” Robillard said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 604-71-0603 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.