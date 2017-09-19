The world's largest Christmas lights maze is moving south of the border after organizers were unable to find a location in Vancouver to operate.

The 55,000-square-foot attraction, called Enchant, was hosted in the city last year, but organizers issued a statement Monday saying the maze is moving to Texas.

Last year, the maze and market set up shop in the flats between the Cambie Street Bridge and Olympic Village. The lights were set up to tell a Christmas story: After the North Pole is hit by a huge snowstorm, visitors must search the maze to find the missing reindeer and save Christmas.

The month-long event drew thousands despite the rain that fell 24 out of the 36 days it was open. Photos posted to Instagram show lines of umbrella-clad visitors buying tickets for the outdoor maze.

But the space Enchant was set up on last year is no longer available, and while organizers say they worked with the city, they were unable to find something suitable for the 2017 season.

Instead, the Vancouver-based organizers are moving the event to Arlington, Texas this Christmas.

"We are honoured that this Canadian company will bring a holiday experience to the Lone Star State like they never have seen before," founder Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

"We promise to make Vancouver proud."

Johnson wrote that he hopes the event will move back to Vancouver in the future, if they're able to find a new space.

Tickets are on sale for the Arlington maze and market starting Oct. 12.