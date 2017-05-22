

CTV Vancouver





Some trails in Squamish were closed after a bear attacked two hikers on Sunday, injuring one of them.

In a Facebook post from Sunday night, Buzz Henczel said he was walking on a trail in Merrill Park in Garibaldi Highlands when a mother bear ran out of the bushes with a cub nearby and swiped at his right calf, leaving him with deep scratches on his leg.

Henczel was with someone else at the time, who helped him clean the wounds after scaring the animal away.

“We yelled and swore at her like two very angry drill sergeants,” he said in the post. “She was genuinely surprised by our actions, she thought about her options for a moment, and as we moved towards her she thankfully turned and ran back into the bushes.”

The RCMP and conservation officers were called in shortly after to look for the bear.

In an online alert, the district said traps have been set in the area.

With files from The Canadian Press