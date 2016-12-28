A furry felon is on the loose, wreaking havoc on at least a dozen trees in a North Vancouver park.

For the past several months, a beaver has been using the cover of darkness to tear down trees in the Lower MacKay Creek Park just west of the Capilano Mall.

"It's impressive. They just keep going without thought," said one area resident of the critter's handiwork.

The District of North Vancouver has started to clear away the downed trees, but residents aren't sure what should be done to protect those that remain.

"I assume we get an insurgence of beavers every now and then, and as long as the major trees are protected, I'm sure we can find a balance," one park-goer said.

"I think we just have to be creative and find a way to manage our relationships."

Often considered a Canadian icon, North America's largest rodent is quickly gaining a reputation for causing disturbances.

Last month, at least six trees were damaged at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station in Surrey, in what officials initially thought was an act of vandalism.

TransLink will be replanting trees in the area in the spring, and will likely wrap the bottoms in wire to protect them from the toothy villains believed to be living in a nearby pond.

South of the border, dams have been causing road hazards in Washington State, backing up waterways and flooding the streets.

Another flat-tailed fugitive boldly waddled in to a dollar store in St. Mary's County, Md. this month and proceeded to trash the business after browsing the selection of artificial Christmas trees. In that case, the "suspect attempted to flee the area" when animal control arrived, but it was apprehended and will be released after spending time at a rehabilitation centre.

Cpl. Yingling had a unique call for service when the suspect, pictured, was witnessed causing prop. Destruction at a store in Char. Hall. pic.twitter.com/6qKlu7tqA7 — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) November 30, 2016

The beaver felling trees near MacKay Creek could be relocated if the district got a permit from the Ministry of Environment, but will likely remain in the area of the park until officials sink their teeth into a long-term plan.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin