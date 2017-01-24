Downward rabbit?

A local yoga studio is hoping patrons will hop with delight and sign up for its upcoming bunny yoga class.

Ten fluffy bunnies will roam around an upcoming session at Richmond's Sunberry Fitness, as part of a series of classes that puts rabbits on your mat. Similar charity bunny yoga classes were held in 2015, and raised hundreds of dollars -- and tons of awareness -- for homeless bunnies. The events totally sold out, with people coming from as far away as Seattle to partake in the unique fitness experience.

Teacher Cam Lee is volunteering her time for the class, and says yogis should expect an afternoon of gentle Hatha with fluffy friends running around you in the studio at the upcoming Valentine's Day weekend class.

Lee says the bunnies usually make their way around the room and will pick their favourite humans to hang out with. Some will sit on mats during the practice while others may try to go under the person during their cat-cow pose, she says.

"Everyone has their own unique experiences but everyone always finishes the class with a big smile and relaxed," she said.

The $20 class cost is being donated to Bandaids for Bunnies, a local shelter that takes in bunnies abandoned in the area, nurtures them back to health and finds them good homes.

"Pet rabbits aren’t trained for the wild and are often found injured, sick and malnourished," said Lee.

Each ticket helps to pay for food, litter and vet bills for two weeks to a month for one bunny.

Bandaids for Bunnies currently has 34 rabbits up for adoption.

The event is expected to sell out, but have no fear: More bunny yoga sessions are expected to be held this spring and summer, including an Easter event.

Though the bouncing bunny-filled event is certainly unique, isn’t the first time Vancouverites have been swayed to share their mat with a furry friend.

Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association (VOKRA) hosted two “Cats on Your Mat” events in 2015 in a bid to decrease the stigma around black cats.

One, held six days before Halloween, asked practitioners to dress in costume or all in black while mingling with adoptable felines.

Its previous event saw eight of the dozen homeless cats adopted.

If you’re more of a farm animal fan, there’s a class in Albany, Oregon that you may be into.

Currently, there are more than 1,700 people signed up on the wait list to take part in Goat Yoga, where baby goats roam around a barn while people do their sun salutations.

Click here to register and learn more.