Some 40,000 people hit the streets of Vancouver for the 2017 Sun Run on Sunday.

But two teenage boys stood out for their special relationship forged by their mutual passion for running.

Seventeen-year-old track star Luke Harris is the high school boys’ provincial champion in the 800-metre race. He will run for the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds next year. Ges Bushe, his 15-year-old friend, runs for the West Vancouver Secondary School.

Bushe lives with autism and communicates using an iPad. But the two have not let this communication barrier get in their way, becoming close friends during their training sessions.

“Ges just loves running and I just have a lot of fun running with him,” Harris said. “It’s super inspirational and we just have a lot of fun together.”

“I feel excited,” Bushe typed into his iPad before the race.

This year’s Sun Run was Bushe's second time participating in the event. It was Harris’ first time.

The Vancouver Sun Run began in 1985 and is Canada’s largest 10-kilometre race.

The event’s mission is to promotive healthy, active living for all.