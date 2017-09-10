Emergency crews are having a tough time figuring out what to do with a stretch limousine that crashed into a house in Surrey early Saturday morning.

The limo barreled through a wall just after 3:10 a.m. and came to rest facing the opposite direction it had been travelling on the road. It caused extensive damage to the home and sent the driver to hospital.

More than twelve hours later, it was still lodged in the building.

"It looks like the limousine is actually supporting the structure right now so there is a possibility that the house may collapse, or partially collapse, when it's removed," Sgt. MacDonald told CTV News.

The limousine driver was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to hospital from the scene.

The limo had a sticker on the back windshield saying it was from North Star Limos. The company declined to give an interview, but a representative said they expect the driver to make a full recovery.

A box of alcoholic beverages were visible through the limo's open door, and cans were strewn about the seating area along with an empty cognac bottle.

It is illegal for both drivers and passengers to drink alcohol in any motor vehicle in B.C., which North Stare Limos notes on its website. It is not known if there were any passengers in the limo when it crashed.

Now, police are focusing on finding out what happened.

"We are going to be interviewing witnesses. We're looking for any video in the area and taking it rom there to put everything together," MacDonald said.

The large family that lived in the house were woken up by the crash as the limo slammed into their home. They're shaken and did not want to be interviewed on camera, but everyone is accounted for.

The house, however, has been rendered uninhabitable.

"They have to go through such a tough time now. I don't know… they could have to demolish the house… because it could have damaged the foundation," said a neighbour.

For now, the family is staying with relatives.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure.