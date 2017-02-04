

One year after one of the largest puppy mill seizures in B.C. history, owners say they are frustrated charges have yet to be laid against the breeders.

Some of the 66 rescued pooches gathered in Surrey on Saturday with their adopted families to celebrate a year of freedom – and also to press for charges to be laid.

“I’m disgusted to learn that no charges have been laid,” said Danielle Black, noting her dog Ewok was “unrecognizable” when he was seized. “These dogs spend most of their lives caged up and in their own feces.”

Last Feb.4th, the SPCA executed a warrant on a rural property of a Langley dog breeder, seizing a total of 32 adult dogs and 34 puppies, called “Langley 66.”

The "neglected and sick" pups were sought-after breeds, including Old English sheepdogs, Bernese mountain dogs, soft-coated Wheaton terriers, standard and miniature poodles and Portuguese water dogs.

They had serious health and psychological problems, including broken limbs missing ears and eyes and abscesses, the SPCA said at the time. Others were emotionally paralyzed, the agency said, because they were kept in a dark barn with little human contact.

At the time, the SPCA immediately recommended criminal charges against the two people linked to the operation. A year later the file is still being reviewed by Crown prosecutors, meaning the owners of the puppy mill are legally still able to breed.

Court documents show several complaints against the breeders in question dating back to 2009. Authorities accused the owners of hiding the animals from investigators during investigations and moving them repeatedly to different places - including a facility in Washington State.

The Crown did not respond to requests from CTV News for an update.

It’s been a long road to recovery for the pooches, but now that they have stable homes many are thriving.

“[My dog] didn’t like to be left alone, she liked always to be with somebody and she still is very much like that but she’s calming down,” said Corinna Sousa, who adopted one of the pooches.

Black agrees, noting her pooch Ewok still has challenges, but is much improved.

“Ewok is very damaged, and probably will be for most of his life… but he’s doing amazing,” she said. “He still has his moments of getting shut down, but he is a happy dog and has a happy life.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Scott Roberts