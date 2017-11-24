

CTV Vancouver





Cleanup is underway for fuel that leaked into the Fraser River from a train that derailed near Hells Gate on Thursday.

The B.C. Environmental Emergency Program posted an update Friday morning that crews found a small hole in the vent line of the train engine's fuel tank.

"Fuel was leaking out of the vent line hole, over the steep bank and into the Fraser River at a fairly steady flow," the update said.

The train derailed due to a rock slide, and crews initially had trouble assessing the damage due to slick conditions and because part of the engine was underneath another train car.

Responders don't know whether the hole opened up when the train initially derailed or sometime later due to pressure from the other cars lying on the engine.

The hole has been temporarily patched.

The ministry has deployed an Environmental Emergency Response Officer to the incident site who will be working with the Canadian Pacific Railway to monitor the spill response and assess the spill's environmental impact.

A previous version of this story had a headline that incorrectly stated the train was carrying fuel. The fuel in fact came solely from the train's engine.