Mounties suspect speed was a factor in a deadly crash that closed the Lougheed Highway for several hours overnight in Pitt Meadows.

Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said a car was heading westbound on the six-lane span near the Pitt River Bridge around 2:30 a.m. when it hit a sloped barrier in the median.

The vehicle took out a traffic signal pole then rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof a few hundred metres down the road.

“It’s quite a large debris field, so early indications are that speed was a factor,” Gresiuk said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the RCMP has not released any information on the deceased’s identity.

Lougheed Highway was closed for roughly five hours overnight as Mounties investigated the accident. It reopened around 7:30 a.m., but not before causing major traffic headaches for drivers.

Gresiuk said investigators will also be looking at whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure