The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A pig with personality is searching for a forever farm after being seized during a cruelty investigation in British Columbia.

The B.C. Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Lyle, a two-year-old black pig, was fearful and didn't want to be touched when he was taken into care in Metro Vancouver just over a year ago.

The society's farm animal care supervisor Leiki Salumets says the pudgy porker has slowly transformed into a social and very vocal barnyard character, who loves belly rubs and foot massages.

Volunteers at the barn have also noticed that Lyle's grunts and squeals become almost melodic when his favourite caregiver is nearby, leading to speculation that he may be more baritone than boar.

Salumets says she's not sure if Lyle is "opera-ready," but is pleased that he is "more social and vocalizing so much."

The society says in a news release that it is hopeful a farm with a place for a musical pig can be found.

"Lyle is a sweet and gentle fellow just looking for someone to fall in love with him and offer him a home where he will be doted on," Salumets says in the release. "He's an awesome pig."