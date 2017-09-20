While the final days of summer brought a chance of showers to the Metro Vancouver area, winter weather is already causing traffic problems further inland.

Provincial traffic cameras showed slushy snow falling at Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 on Tuesday, and an Environment Canada weather statement warned more winter weather is on the way.

The statement, issued Wednesday morning, warned a cold air mass is sitting over the area between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass. The statement is also in effect for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna, and the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

The weather system caused temperatures to plummet this week in mountain passes.

Environment Canada warns that the threat of snow will continue until temperatures rise to seasonal norms.

"The unstable nature of the airmass makes the timing and location of snowfall uncertain however significant accumulations are most likely over the Kootenay Pass," the special weather statement said.

The weather agency reminded drivers that conditions in the mountains can change quickly, and advised anyone using the affected routes to check road conditions through DriveBC.

While temperatures remain around the 15 C mark in most cities in the affected areas, overnight lows may reach as low as 0 C in some spots.

At Kootenay National Park, Environment Canada forecasts overnight lows between 0 C and -3 for the next six days, though daytime highs are expected to be above the freezing mark. Wednesday's forecast calls for flurries or showers, with an estimated 2 cm of snow to fall. While the high is 3 C, the overnight low is 0, so some of the snow may stick around until morning.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be the coldest on the weekend, but daytime highs are forecast between 7 C and 11. The temperature is expected to warm up to a seasonal norm around 15 C by Monday.

In addition to Mainland mountains, snow also fell over Mount Washington on Tuesday, dusting the hill ahead of its last weekend of summer operations. There are no weather alerts or statements in place for Vancouver Island, and it appeared from the hill's webcams that the snow had melted by Wednesday afternoon.