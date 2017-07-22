A small dog was attacked and killed by a group of coyotes while it was out with its owner outside of Squamish.

According to the Conservation Officer Service with the District of Squamish, a woman was out with her three dogs Friday afternoon near the water tower in Brackendale, not far from Alice Lake, when a coyote snatched her smaller dog.

Officials say there were at least three coyotes involved in the attack, which resulted in the death of the dog.

There have been several interactions between dogs, wolves and coyotes between Alice Lake and the Brackendale Airport this summer and last summer.

In July 2016, coyotes injured two dogs that were off-leash along the Wonderland Trail. This spring, there were incidents of a grey wolf stalking several dogs in the area.

Officials with the District of Squamish warned residents in a Facebook post to supervise children and keep pets on a leash, as well as carry deterrent such as bear spray or a large stick.

Aggressive coyote sightings can be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1 877 952 7277.