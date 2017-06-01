Hungry and in the Vancouver area? "Asian night market in Richmond for everything," Seth Rogen recommends.

The B.C.-born actor noticed a tweet from model Chrissy Teigen announcing she's in Vancouver for the evening, and decided to offer up his recommendations for best eats in the area.

Teigen, in Vancouver for her husband John Legend's concert at BC Place on Thursday, posted "Hi Vancouver!" on Twitter.

In Vancouver! Hi Vancouver! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 2, 2017

Rogen responded, "Food recs?" then listed some of his favourite options, including tacos from Go Fish on West 1st Avenue and Cambodian style fried wings from Phnom Penh on East Georgia Street. He also suggested Maenam, on West 4th Avenue, for Thai food.

Food recs? Phnom Penh Cambodian wings. Go Fish tacos. Asian night Market in Richmond for everything. Maenam Thai food. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 2, 2017

Others chimed in, suggesting The Acorn for vegetarian options and "hipster meat" at Wildebeest. One recommended anything on Commercial Drive, and another said she should check out Japadog downtown.

Some complimented Rogen on his list, including one who just wrote: "Man. You're a good dude."