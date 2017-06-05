The superintendent of the beleaguered Vancouver School Board is stepping down from his post, saying politics have overtaken his ability to lead the district effectively.

Superintendent of Schools Scott Robinson's last day will be Friday.

His departure comes three months after an external investigation ruled that school board staff were subject to bullying, harassment and a "toxic work environment" on the job in 2016.

Robinson and Acting Secretary Treasurer Russell Horswill went on medical leave in October 2016 in the midst of the controversy. The education minister went on to fire the entire board of trustees for failing to pass a balanced budget.

In a message issued to media, Robinson, a longtime educator, said the "residual effects" of the events that transpired over the past year involving the board "have caused irreparable damage" to his professional relationships within the post.

"Without those mutually respectful relationships, I do not believe I am able to provide the leadership the students, families and staff members of the district require and deserve," he wrote.

Robinson said he's not the only person who has been affected by the politics and infighting. He said his team of senior district leaders, who always put the interests of students and families first, "have also been impacted enormously on a professional and personal level."

"They are good people who frankly deserved and continue to deserve better," he said.

The district leader credited frontline school staff for their dedication, caring and professionalism "despite the political influence at the district level."

He's hopeful the school district can "heal and move forward" once his replacement takes over.

Trustee Dianne Turner, who was appointed after the firing of the previous board, said she has a great deal of respect for Robinson, and is saddened by his departure.

"I appreciate how difficult this past year has been," she told reporters at a press conference Monday.

Turner said the bullying at the VSB has created long-lasting consequences in an environment where politics has, at some points, superseded decision making.

"Bullying has real consequences, for children and adults alike. What kind of example does this set for our students and our children?" she said.

A search is underway for a new superintendent, and John Lewis has agreed to return as interim leader.

Lewis, a retired North Vancouver superintendent, came back to the VSB last year when Robinson was on medical leave.

"We have a lot of work to do to rebuild trust," Turner said, adding that she's fighting to improve morale within the district and instill a culture of respect.

The school board is currently revising its policies on harassment and bullying to include trustees to avoid a repeat of what happened last year.

The changes will be introduced at a board meeting on June 26.

"We can't change overnight what has plagued the board for years," Turner said.