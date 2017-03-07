A redacted version of a report into allegations of a toxic work environment at the Vancouver School Board includes descriptions of ex-trustees as "rude and disrespectful."

Initial results of an external investigation were released by the board last week in an executive summary published by lawyer Roslyn Goldner, but few details were revealed at the time.

On Tuesday, the board announced that a version of the full report was available to the public, though many details are redacted to protect the privacy of those who spoke to Goldner during the investigation.

The report, which was commissioned by the Ministry of Education following allegations made in the fall, includes highlights from staff who worked at the board.

"The ex-trustees are described as a dysfunctional group with their interactions amongst one another variously described as 'bickering,' 'nasty,' 'rude and disrespectful' marked by such behaviour as eye-rolling and loud sighing while others are speaking and texting amongst members of the group," one section reads.

The report also says staff members were "embarrassed, humiliated and exposed to unreasonable criticism and demands in private and public meetings."

WorkSafeBC has reviewed the report and said that Goldner's findings align with its own.

The school board's elected trustees were fired in October after failing to pass a balanced budget, and have been replaced with a single trustee. Dianne Turner said in a statement Tuesday that she and her staff are "now focused on ensuring a culture of respect" at the VSB.

"Harassment of any kind is not acceptable in the workplace and absolutely will not be permitted at the Vancouver School Board or in any of our schools. It is unacceptable that senior staff were not provided a safe and respectful environment," she said.

The full report is available online.