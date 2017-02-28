The City of Vancouver is holding off on the roll-out of a new logo approved in council last week after much criticism from the public and the local graphic design community.

In a statement, Mayor Gregor Robertson said he's asked the city manager not to put the wordmark on any permanent city assets "while we engage with the design community and public in looking at ongoing improvements to the City brand."

The full statement from the mayor is available online.

In the days before and after the logo's approval, many members of the local design community spoke out in favour of the city's selection, but others published an open letter criticizing the municipal government's decision.

"I take the concerns of Vancouver’s design community seriously about how a new wordmark reflects on the City's brand and image, and speaks to who we are," Robertson said.

"While there will never be a single design that satisfies everyone, over the last week, there have been some compelling cases raised about why a different approach is needed."

While the roll-out of the new logo on permanent assets has been put on hold, the city is already using it on brochures and business cards being handed out by staff and in city buildings.

Sooooo this is interesting. @CityofVancouver said they'd phase in new logo as items need replacing, but I just got this at info counter. pic.twitter.com/cGTpa99MP5 — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) February 23, 2017