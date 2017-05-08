Recap: B.C. election night results from our live blog
Liberal supporters cheer as leader Christy Clark wins her seat in B.C.'s 41st general election. May 9, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 2:30PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 1:12AM PDT
It turns out the 2017 election ended up being quite the nail-biter.
Here's a recap of our live blog covering events across B.C. on election night. And visit our CTV election hub for full election analysis and results by riding.