An accused bank robber who was inadvertently released from a Surrey pre-trial centre days ago is back in police custody.

Authorities said 47-year-old Dean Zastowny was located in Burnaby Tuesday night after police responded to another alleged robbery.

Details of that crime haven't been made public, but transit police found Zastowny at a SkyTrain station minutes after it was reported to the RCMP.

"A quick response and coordination between partner agencies played a significant role in affecting this arrest," Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Daniela Panesar said in a news release. "Prolific offenders often move between multiple jurisdictions and therefore sharing information is essential."

Zastowny, who is currently charged in connection with a number of bank robberies in Burnaby and Abbotsford, had been on the loose since at least Saturday.

His accidental release from custody triggered a public warning from police that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Little information has been shared about how he ended up on the lam, however. BC Corrections, the agency in charge of Zastowny's incarceration, only acknowledged he'd been inadvertently let out after being contacted by CTV News.

"Given the ongoing investigations, we are unable to release any further details at this time," spokesperson Cindy Rose said in an email Monday.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth promised a full investigation is underway that will determine what changes, if any, can be made to prevent similar incidents.

He said prisoners are sometimes released by mistake, but that it is "very rare."