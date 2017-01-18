

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- Convicted killer Kelly Ellard won't get the escorted releases from prison she says she needs after the recent birth of her child.

Ellard was asking for the parole board's permission to leave prison for medical appointments and parenting programs, but the two board members were split on their decision Wednesday.

Ellard told the panel the birth of her baby has calmed her, and the infant was the best therapy she could have hoped for.

She was convicted of second-degree murder after being tried as an adult in the 1997 beating and drowning death of 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria. Virk was swarmed and beaten by a group of teenagers.

The Parole Board says another hearing will be held for Ellard at a later date.

A media report said last October that Ellard was eight-months pregnant following a conjugal visit from her boyfriend. The gender of her child was not mentioned at Wednesday's hearing.

At Ellard's first parole hearing last May, she took responsibility for the death of Virk after repeatedly denying that she was involved, but said she was a child herself at just 15 years old.

Board members rejected her request for parole then, saying she came across as "very entitled" in presenting her case for release.

Ellard was tried three times in Virk's death, and testimony from those trials heard that she and Warren Glowatski followed Virk after the girl limped away from the beating and then drowned the girl in the Gorge waterway near Victoria.

But Ellard's story to the parole board in May differed from that account.

Ellard said she and Glowatski did go after Virk and found her near the edge of the water.

She said she flicked a lighter to see Virk's face and observed the girl was covered in blood. She asked Glowatski to help her bring Virk closer to the water and began to splash her face, but she said Virk did not react.

Glowatski was drunk, she said, but he suggested they flag down a car for help -- a request Ellard said she refused.

"I was only thinking of myself," she said, describing the decision as panicked and impulsive based on the perceived consequences. "I pushed her in. ... It's like almost I just thought in my mind, it would just carry the problem away."

Her trials heard Ellard held Virk's head under the water, but she denied it at the previous hearing.

"She was unconscious. I didn't need to hold her head under water. There would have been no point," she said.

Glowatski, who was convicted of second-degree murder, was released on full parole in 2009 after offering an apology to Virk's parents.

