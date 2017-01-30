A donation from a long-time resident of Port Moody may help firefighters save the lives of pets suffering from smoke inhalation.

Animal lover Brian Borsoff donated two pet oxygen mask kits to Port Moody Fire and Rescue on Monday, after watching news coverage of pets dying in a fire.

The report made him and his wife think of their dog, Remley, who was present at a news conference to model the masks.

"I want my dog, and all pets in Port Moody, to have the best possible chance for survival if tragedy strikes," Borsoff said in a news release.

Each of the kits Borsoff donated contains three masks in different sizes, designed specifically for animals by a U.S. company called Wag N' O2 Fur Life. Prior to the donation, Port Moody Fire Rescue only had a one-size-fits-all mask for dogs.

The donated masks will allow firefighters to treat animals ranging from large dogs to pets as small as gerbils or birds.

"When a fire breaks out, pets instinctively look for a hiding place instead of trying to flee the building," Deputy Fire Chief Jason Harper said.

"That means far too many pets die each year as a result of smoke inhalation."

Harper said the kits may help them save the lives of pets that have suffered from exposure to smoke while hiding.

Crews will be trained on how to use the masks in February, then they will be available for use as needed.