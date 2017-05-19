

Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver





A festival in Ontario is extending a warm welcome – and free concert passes – to music lovers left on the hook after the cancellation of the upcoming Pemberton Music Festival.

WayHome Music and Arts, being held July 28 to 30th in Medonte, Ontario, is being headlined by Frank Ocean, Imagine Dragons, Solange and Tegan and Sara.

Organizers say Pemberton ticket holders can redeem their WayHome ticket by sending in a copy of their cancelled pass. The offer is valid until June 30.

WayHome said the offer is to help their “WayHomies in the West.”

The Pemberton Music Festival announced Thursday it was forced to cancel its 2017 event after the organizers filed for bankruptcy. The cancellation comes just one year after the Squamish Music Festival was axed.

The Pemberton festival said for the past three years it had incurred "significant losses," in part due to a weakening Canadian dollar since 2015.

But it's not just the company that is getting hit in the pocketbook: the festival said it would not be able to provide refunds for tickets already purchased because it is now in bankruptcy protection.

Ticket holders were urged to file a proof of claim through its website, or contact their bank or credit card company to determine whether a refund could be obtained.

This year's four-day event was slated to feature Muse, A Tribe Called Quest and Chance the Rapper.

Pemberton pass holders that want a WayHome ticket should email ticketing@republiclive.com.