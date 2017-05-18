Pemberton Music Festival cancelled after organizers file for bankruptcy
The campground at the Pemberton Music Festival. (Facebook/Pemberton Fest)
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 3:50PM PDT
The 2017 Pemberton Festival has been cancelled after the organizers filed for bankruptcy.
Chart-topping artists Chance the Rapper, Muse and A Tribe Called Quest were all slated to headline the four-day festival in July.
At the 2016 Pemberton Festival, a police investigation was launched after a stabbing at a camping area.
This festival cancellation comes one year after the Squamish Music Festival was cancelled.
As of Thursday afternoon the website still listed tickets for sale.
