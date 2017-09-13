New driver with 'No airbags' sticker clocked 70 km/h over limit
A teen driving a Hyundai Elantra with a "No Airbags" sticker was pulled over on Highway One for travelling 160 kilometres per hour in a 90 zone. (David Molko/CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 7:56AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 13, 2017 1:11PM PDT
An 18-year-old driver, still sporting the green "N" on his vehicle, won't be behind the wheel for at least a week.
West Vancouver Police say the teen was pulled over last night on Highway One for travelling 160 kilometres per hour in a 90 zone.
The young driver was ticketed and his vehicle was impounded for excessive speed, but police say a sticker inside the car was even more alarming.
Officers tweeted a picture of the sticker, which reads -- in all-capital letters -- 'No airbags. We die like real men.'
#wvpdpatrol sticker on the veh member just impounded for excessive speed on Hwy 1 160/90km zone. 18yr old Novice class 7 driver #7dayimpound pic.twitter.com/biog3KdxyM— West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) September 13, 2017
18 y/o Delta man caught going 160 kmh in a 90 overnight on Hwy 1 per @WestVanPolice, and this is his car. Speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/JBeaoItuSe— David Molko (@molkoreports) September 13, 2017