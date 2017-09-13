

The Canadian Press





An 18-year-old driver, still sporting the green "N" on his vehicle, won't be behind the wheel for at least a week.

West Vancouver Police say the teen was pulled over last night on Highway One for travelling 160 kilometres per hour in a 90 zone.

The young driver was ticketed and his vehicle was impounded for excessive speed, but police say a sticker inside the car was even more alarming.

Officers tweeted a picture of the sticker, which reads -- in all-capital letters -- 'No airbags. We die like real men.'

#wvpdpatrol sticker on the veh member just impounded for excessive speed on Hwy 1 160/90km zone. 18yr old Novice class 7 driver #7dayimpound pic.twitter.com/biog3KdxyM — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) September 13, 2017