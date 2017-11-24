Half of a busy stretch of Highway 1 has reopened, but the mess left behind by a series of mudslides means the remaining lanes will likely be closed until Sunday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the opening Friday at 1:30 p.m. after crews were able to clear the debris from the westbound lanes. Traffic was being allowed through the area in a single lane in each direction, and drivers were warned to expect delays.

While two lanes were once again useable, the remaining lanes were estimated to be closed for most of the weekend.

"The eastbound lanes are going to be a challenge just because of the amount of debris," said Maziar Kazemi, an area manager with the ministry.

Kazemi said officials are continuing to monitor the situation, but that cleanup will depend in part on how the weather changes over the next two days.

The first priority was clearing enough space to allow some traffic to pass. Once crews were able to open some of the lanes, they turned their focus on a nearby creek channel. Once the water has been rerouted, crews will work to clear the mud, rocks, trees and other debris from the remaining lanes at all three sites.

Those planning to use the highway are asked to monitor DriveBC for updates.

Drivers wishing to avoid the area are advised to use highways 7 and 11 as a detour.

The closures were prompted by three mudslides that occurred early Thursday morning between Hope and Chilliwack, B.C. The series of slides brought down enough muck and debris to close the busy 1.5-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada completely.

Two tractor-trailers and another vehicle were trapped by the wall of mud and trees, but the ministry said no one was seriously injured.

Crews were brought out to assess the damage and aid in the cleanup, and a detailed review was conducted by geotechnical engineers. Two dozen pieces of heavy equipment, including six excavators and a bulldozer, were also brought in for the job.

The slides followed several days of heavy snow and rain in the area, as well as unseasonably warm temperatures brought in by a tropical weather system. The area was the subject of several weather warnings issued by Environment Canada earlier this week.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst and Sheila Scott

Tons of work still being done on the EB lanes of #hwyone in Chilliwack. Some traffic may be moving in WB Lanes in the next couple hours @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/a9EUsdpYkQ — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) November 24, 2017