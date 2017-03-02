

CTV Vancouver





A 52-year-old man who was found dead by the shores of the Fraser River in Richmond Thursday afternoon was reported missing over a week ago, homicide investigators say.

Delta resident Allen William Skedden's body was found in an industrial area near Fraserwood Way and Westminster Highway shortly before 1 p.m., triggering a heavy police response.

Authorities have since confirmed Skedden was reported missing on Feb. 21.

Though his cause of death hasn't been confirmed, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it is considered suspicious. They are continuing to investigate along with police from Delta and Richmond.

"Collectively, the police agencies involved are working to determine how and when Mr. Skedden died," Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT said in a news release.

The death is also being investigated by the BC Coroner's Service, and an autopsy has been scheduled for next week.

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 helicopter revealed what appeared to be a body under a yellow tarp on the riverbank.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.