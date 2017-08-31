

CTV Vancouver





A notorious sex offender who once struck two young girls with a van in order to kidnap and sexually assault one of them has been released into a halfway house on numerous conditions.

Brian Edward Abrosimo's crimes shocked parents across Metro Vancouver 13 summers ago, in August 2004, and many breathed a sigh of relief when he was locked up on a 14-year prison sentence.

But documents from the Parole Board of Canada reveal the 54-year-old has been let out on what officials describe as a "one-chance" statutory release.

“Through program participation and working with your mental health team, you have made gains and have developed some understanding of your risk factors and demonstrated motivation to change,” Abrosimo was told by the board, the documents show.

"There are currently no reasonable grounds to believe you are likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm, a sexual offence involving a child or a serious drug offence prior to the expiration of your sentence.”

The location of his halfway house hasn't been released, but the board said Abrosimo applied to move to the Okanagan. He was accepted at one community residential facility there and another in the Lower Mainland.

Before Abrosimo was caught and convicted, he had installed a mattress in the back of his van and obtained handcuffs, bolt cutters and a handgun.

The most terrifying of his crimes was his attack on an 11-year-old girl, who was bicycling with another girl in Langley when Abrosimo used his van to run them both off the road.

"You forced the 11-year-old victim into your van, gagged her and threw a blanket over her head before driving her to a different area and sexually assaulting her," Abrosimo's parole documents read.

The little girl eventually managed to escape and run for help. Her family told the parole board she continues to suffer from the “horrors of [Abrosimo's] actions,” and has had to undergo both counselling and chiropractic treatment to deal with mental and physical wounds.

Her father spoke at a parole hearing for Abrosimo earlier this month, and urged officials not to release him back into the community.

The month before that attack, in July 2004, Abrosimo raped a sex worker at gunpoint. He said the victim resembled a former partner, whom he had also previously assaulted.

Abrosimo's trial heard he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during his horrible crimes, including crystal meth, and had been hallucinating during one of them. During his most recent psychological assessment, he told his psychologist he would never use drugs or alcohol again, and that he was not preoccupied with sexual fantasies.

There's also no indication Abrosimo used drugs while behind bars, according to the parole board.

His psychologist noted that Abrosimo is still considered a high-risk to reoffend sexually, and could remain so indefinitely, but she believes his risk can be mitigated with a structured plan and well-established support system.

His case management team agreed, which helped pave the way for his release under a dozen conditions.

They include that Abrosimo continue avoiding both drugs and alcohol, keep away from his victims and their families, and stay out of both Langley and Abbotsford.

He also must follow his mental health treatment program, report any intimate and non-sexual relationships with women to his parole supervisor, avoid being with underage girls or in areas children are likely to be found, and respect a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.