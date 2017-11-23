

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting that sent a man in his 30s to hospital Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 96 Avenue and 116 Street at 8:40 a.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

The victim, a 33-year-old man from Surrey, was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries remains unclear.

In a statement issued later in the day, investigators said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived and is still outstanding.

Royal Heights Elementary, a nearby school, was temporarily locked down as a precaution while police investigated.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no risk to the general public or students at Royal Heights.

“Surrey RCMP investigates all shootings thoroughly and they are a priority matter for the detachment,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in the statement.

The RCMP's Serious Crime Unit (SCU) has now taken over the investigation. Detectives are also getting help from Delta police as the incident occured near the Surrey-Delta border.

Investigators are now canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and security video that might help identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).