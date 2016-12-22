

CTV Vancouver





Hundreds of workers at a Vancouver call centre have been locked out of their office with no explanation from the company, just three days before Christmas.

Workers arrived at the Telco office on Yukon Street Thursday morning to find the building locked.

Employees tell CTV News there were talks of potentially closing down the telemarketing agency, but they weren't told anything more.

Employees, some of whom had been working for the company for more than two decades, were clearly distraught.

"Nobody said don't come to work today," said Kathy Hughes.

"It's disturbing and upsetting and a lot of people. It's three days before Christmas and obviously I don't think it's going to be the merriest for some of us."

Workers say about 200 people work at the location. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come as information becomes available…