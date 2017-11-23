A section of Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope will remain closed overnight while crews clear debris caused by a series of mudslides, officials say.

The slides came down early Thursday in three locations along a 1.5-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada near Bridal Falls, B.C.

"The highway was shut down to ensure the safety of the site and that no one was travelling through there when it was unstable," said Maziar Kazemi, an area manager with the Ministry of Transportation.

Geotechnical engineers arrived at first light to assess the safety of the site before allowing cleanup to begin.

Crews are now removing the large amounts of debris covering the highway in both directions,

In a statement, the ministry said extra equipment and staff have been brought in to help the cleanup efforts.

"Right now, we have all hands on deck," Kazemi said.

Crews will focus on clearing the westbound lanes first to create a counterflow of traffic on the highway. The ministry estimates the westbound lane will reopen at around 12 p.m. on Friday.

Until then, detours are available via Highways 7 and 9 through Agassiz.

The eastbound lanes, which are covered by more debris, are not expected to reopen until Saturday afternoon.

Two tractor-trailers and another vehicle were trapped by the wall of mud and debris on the highway, but the ministry said no one was seriously injured.

Kazemi said above seasonal temperatures and heavy rainfall contributed to the slides.

"That caused the perfect storm, if you will, for the soil to get saturated and the debris to flow," he said.

The mudslides also caused delays for Canadian National Railway traffic, which relies on rails that run along the highway in parts of the Fraser Valley.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst and The Canadian Press