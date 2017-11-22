A Langley high school was in lockdown Wednesday afternoon after police received reports that a male had been seen with a possible firearm on the grounds.

Brookswood Secondary was locked down for about an hour following the reports, but at 3 p.m. the school announced students were being let out one class at a time.

In a statement, Mounties said they received reports that a male was seen in the east field of the building on 37A Avenue.

The reports were not firsthand accounts, the RCMP said, but the school was immediately locked down out of an abundance of caution.

Several officers were sent to the area, established a perimeter and searched the property.

When the lockdown ended, Mounties entered the school to conduct a further search. The investigation is expected to take some time, and parents waiting to pick up students are asked not to enter the school.

As of 3:20 p.m., police said there was no evidence to indicate an armed person had entered the building. There were no reports of injuries or violent acts.