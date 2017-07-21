The BC SPCA is offering cat lovers a deal, and hoping that the half-off incentive will help free up space for pets in need of temporary shelter.

The agency is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all adult felines adopted between July 24 and Aug. 2.

The offer applies to adoptions of adult cats at all SPCA branches in the province. Regular adoption fees still apply to those looking to bring home a kitten.

Princess can be adopted in Port Coquitlam.

General manager of community relations Lorie Chortyk said in a statement that the BC SPCA hopes the promotion will encourage anyone considering adopting a cat to take the next step.

The timing is also important.

"With wildfires sweeping our province it is even more urgent to get homeless cats in our care into loving homes so that we can free up shelter space to offer temporary emergency shelter for animals affected by the fires," Chortyk said.

Bandit can be adopted from the Vancouver shelter.

While the promotion only applies to mature felines, Chortyk said there are several benefits of choosing an adult over a kitten.

Older cats are calmer, typically already house trained, more settled and their personalities are already developed, so potential adopters have a better idea of what to expect when they get home.

Each year the BC SPCA rescues nearly 15,000 cats and kittens. To adopt a cat, visit your local branch during business hours.