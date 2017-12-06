A Good Samaritan is being praised by police and a local business owner after finding a box full of cash and turning it in to police.

Officers in New Westminster, B.C. said a man found a cardboard box stuffed with about $1,600 on the street. Rather than pocketing the cash, the man turned it in to police, and officers were able to track down where the money came from.

The box of money belonged to the general manager of a few Domino's Pizza restaurants. He'd forgotten the box on the roof of his car, and it fell off when he drove away.

Police said the cash had been raised by employees at six locations of the popular chain, and was going to be used to buy toys for children being treated at BC Children's Hospital.

Sukhwant Purewal, the Domino's New Westminster GM, called the stranger who returned the cash a hero.

"$1,600 cash. He could just walk away with it, but he prefers to call the cops," Purewall told CTV News.

Staff at the store said they're looking forward to meeting the Good Samaritan in person, and they plan to show their appreciation with free pizza.

New Westminster police tweeted about the unusual story, calling it a "#christmasmiracle."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure