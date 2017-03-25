

CTV Vancouver





Four people have been found dead inside a home in Venables Lake, some 120 km southwest of Kamloops, according to police.

RCMP in nearby Ashcroft B.C. were called to check on the wellbeing of the people residing in the home on Venables Valley Road Friday. When officers arrived, they found the four deceased people, police said.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.

Police have not released any information regarding the identities of the deceased or the cause of death, but they said their preliminary findings lead them to believe the incident does not pose any threat to the general public.

Ashcroft RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said police had also called in victim assistance workers to support those affected by the deaths.

The area is home to Saranagati Village, a Krishna spiritual community that owns property on Venables Valley Road. Police have not confirmed whether the deceased individuals were members of the community, or whether the home where they were found is located on Saranagati property.