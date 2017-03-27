

CTV Vancouver





An 88-year-old man has died in hospital after being struck by a car in Surrey Sunday night.

The senior was crossing the street at 138 Street and 70 Avenue when a car slammed into him around 8:30 p.m., leaving him critically injured.

Mounties confirmed he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. His death marks the fourth traffic fatality of the year in the city.

A witness said the victim was at a marked crosswalk, and that the impact of the collision sent him flying a few feet off the ground. The car’s windshield was also shattered.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators, according to the RCMP.

The cause of crash, which closed the area to traffic for several hours, is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.