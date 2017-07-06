

The Associated Press





A strong earthquake that jolted western Montana early this morning has been felt as far away as Golden, Kamloops and even Metro Vancouver.

Details on the US Geological Survey site show dozens of responses from across southern B.C., revealing that light shaking was felt across the lower third of the province, following the magnitude 5.8 quake.

The tremor hit just after midnight southeast of Lincoln, Montana, and has been followed by numerous aftershocks.

The US National Weather Service said on Twitter that the quake had caused a gas leak in Helena, Montana, and residents of Lincoln briefly lost power, but there are no reports of injuries or any major damage.